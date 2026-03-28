Quiboloy camp to seek reconsideration of KOJC site inspections

Ocular inspections for the Pasig and Quezon City sites are scheduled on April 27, while those in Davao City are set for May 18. Both prosecution and defense teams have been directed to attend.

The tribunal said the inspections aim to clarify details and help the court better appreciate the evidence, noting that the complainant’s descriptions were based on recollection and remain limited.

Prosecutors sought the inspections to support allegations of sexual exploitation and labor trafficking against Quiboloy and his co-accused.

Among the sites to be inspected are a KOJC congregation area in Pasig City, where the complainant was allegedly recruited as a minor; a compound in Quezon City where she was reportedly baptized; and several facilities in Davao City, including a dormitory, school, and Bible school building where the alleged abuse took place.

The court emphasized that the inspections are not part of the trial proper and will not replace the presentation of evidence by either party.

Quiboloy also faces charges under Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.