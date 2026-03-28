Pasig court allows inspection of KOJC sites in Quiboloy trafficking case

The Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 159 has authorized government prosecutors to conduct ocular inspections of several properties linked to the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) as part of the qualified trafficking case against its founder, Apollo Quiboloy.
The court granted the prosecution’s request to inspect KOJC sites in Pasig City, Quezon City, and Davao City, noting that the complainant’s sketches “remain limited to her recollection” and that physical verification is needed to support or refute her claims.
According to the ruling, the inspection will cover the Pasig compound where the complainant said she was recruited at age 12; the KOJC Sauyo property in Quezon City where she was baptized; and several locations in Davao City where she claimed to have lived, worked, studied, or allegedly suffered abuse.
These include KOJC dormitories and Jose Maria College.
The Pasig and Quezon City inspections are set for April 27, while the Davao City inspection will take place on May 18. Both parties have been directed to be present.
Quiboloy’s camp immediately pushed back.
“We will file a most respectful motion for reconsideration,” Quiboloy’s defense lawyer Israelito Torreon said.
Torreon said the defense intends to contest the scope and basis of the inspection, arguing that the order could allow excessive or unnecessary evidence-gathering.
The prosecution, however, maintained that on-site inspections are essential given the nature of the allegations.
The complainant, now an adult, earlier claimed she was moved across KOJC-owned facilities for years and subjected to exploitation.
The case forms part of a broader set of charges against Quiboloy, including alleged violations of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act and Republic Act 7610, which penalizes child abuse and exploitation. Authorities are also pursuing parallel investigations following allegations from former KOJC members.