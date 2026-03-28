Pasig court allows inspection of KOJC sites in Quiboloy trafficking case

The Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 159 has authorized government prosecutors to conduct ocular inspections of several properties linked to the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) as part of the qualified trafficking case against its founder, Apollo Quiboloy.

The court granted the prosecution’s request to inspect KOJC sites in Pasig City, Quezon City, and Davao City, noting that the complainant’s sketches “remain limited to her recollection” and that physical verification is needed to support or refute her claims.

According to the ruling, the inspection will cover the Pasig compound where the complainant said she was recruited at age 12; the KOJC Sauyo property in Quezon City where she was baptized; and several locations in Davao City where she claimed to have lived, worked, studied, or allegedly suffered abuse.