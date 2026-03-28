Quiboloy camp challenges inspection order

The court earlier ordered visits to several KOJC properties in Pasig City, Quezon City and Davao City to better understand locations cited in the case.

Ocular inspections for the Pasig and Quezon City sites are scheduled on 27 April, while those in Davao City are set for 18 May. Both prosecution and defense teams have been directed to attend.

The tribunal said the inspections aim to clarify details and aid the court in appreciating evidence, noting that the complainant’s descriptions of the areas were based on recollection and remain limited.

Prosecutors had sought the inspections to support allegations of sexual exploitation and labor trafficking against Quiboloy and his co-accused.

Among the areas set for inspection are a KoJC congregation site in Pasig City, where the complainant was allegedly recruited as a minor; a compound in Quezon City where she was reportedly baptized; and several facilities in Davao City, including a dormitory, school and a Bible school building where the alleged abuse took place.

The court emphasized that the inspections are not part of the trial proper and will not replace the presentation of evidence by either party.

Quiboloy also faces charges under Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.