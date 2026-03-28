Pangilinan demands names of ‘predatory’ agri traders

Onion farmers from Nueva Ecija, Mindoro and Pangasinan testified before the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, detailing alleged exploitation and unfair market practices that have driven down farm-gate prices.

Pangilinan said municipal agriculture officers are believed to know those behind the abuses and urged them to come forward.

“We are also calling on them: if they have information about this abuse and exploitation, give it to us… Give us the names; we will summon them to explain,” he said.

The senator assured farmers that, as committee chair, he can directly investigate and hold accountable those responsible.

He also vowed to continue probing the steep drop in onion prices, saying the government must act swiftly.

“What is clear is we will not neglect this issue. We will closely monitor the onion industry to ensure swift action and that the government is not asleep on the matter,” he said.

Pangilinan is also investigating reports that some farmers are being denied access to cold storage facilities, allegedly due to collusion between operators and traders.

“That is why I obtained and requested the names of the cold storage operators… we will summon them to explain the allegations that they have accomplices,” he said.

Further, Pangilinan said such practices force farmers to sell their produce at lower prices, further reducing their income.

The senator emphasized the need for comprehensive data on onion production and supply to determine whether continued importation is justified.

Pangilinan has been leading inquiries into agricultural smuggling and excessive importation, warning that these undermine local producers and pose risks to national food security.