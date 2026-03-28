SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

Kitty Duterte writes message for detained father’s birthday

Kitty Duterte writes message for detained father’s birthday
Veronica Kitty Duterte Instagram
Published on

Veronica “Kitty” Duterte, the youngest daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte, released a birthday message on Instagram to her father on Saturday, 28 March.

The older Duterte is currently detained at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged crimes against humanity.

Kitty Duterte writes message for detained father’s birthday
VP Sara: Defending Duterte’s rights is defending Philippine sovereignty

“Happy birthday to my mirror,” Kitty wrote. “What’s done in love is never a waste. I carry not just a piece, but a portal to you — wherever I go. I know the greatest gift I can give is to be strong like you and strong for you.”

She acknowledged Duterte’s polarizing persona, calling him “a difficult person,” but said her loyalty has been unwavering.

“Loving you to the point of truly knowing you reveals that you’re a difficult person, but it’s either I love you or I don’t. I sacrifice for you or I don’t. I choose you or I don’t. I fight with you or I don’t. It’s always all or nothing,” she added.

However, she said she chose not to be with him on his birthday this year due to a promise she made.

“I cannot be with you, in order to keep my promise to you… to choose my head over heart and to never let emotions cloud my judgment.”

Kitty Duterte
ICC arrest
Rodrigo Duterte birthday

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph