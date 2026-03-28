Kitty Duterte writes message for detained father’s birthday

“Happy birthday to my mirror,” Kitty wrote. “What’s done in love is never a waste. I carry not just a piece, but a portal to you — wherever I go. I know the greatest gift I can give is to be strong like you and strong for you.”

She acknowledged Duterte’s polarizing persona, calling him “a difficult person,” but said her loyalty has been unwavering.

“Loving you to the point of truly knowing you reveals that you’re a difficult person, but it’s either I love you or I don’t. I sacrifice for you or I don’t. I choose you or I don’t. I fight with you or I don’t. It’s always all or nothing,” she added.

However, she said she chose not to be with him on his birthday this year due to a promise she made.

“I cannot be with you, in order to keep my promise to you… to choose my head over heart and to never let emotions cloud my judgment.”