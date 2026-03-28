Holy Week plans shift as rising fuel, food costs hit

STA. MESA, Manila — Some Filipinos are scaling back or adjusting their Holy Week plans as rising fuel prices and the continued increase in basic goods weigh on household budgets.
For 20-year-old Allaine Arcaya, a beach trip to Zambales with friends was nearly canceled after transportation costs surged.
“We had already planned to go to the beach in Zambales before the oil price hike. Our budget was set at around 20,000 pesos because we were going to rent a van,” she said. “But when fuel prices increased, the rental service called us and asked for an additional 10,000 pesos. Then they called again saying they needed to add more because fuel prices keep rising.”
Arcaya said the group is now reconsidering their expenses as costs continue to climb.
Meanwhile, Kenneth Nicolo Andres, 22, said he decided to forego travel plans altogether and focus on work during the break.
“My only plan this coming Holy Week is to work and finish what I need to do,” he said. “My friends and I were supposed to plan something, but they chose to go home to their provinces. Since I’m from here, I’ll just work as a working student. Especially now that the prices of rice, basic goods, and even transportation fares have increased, working is more important for my future.”
For some families, however, traditions remain unchanged despite financial strain.
One parent said their family will continue their annual “Visita Iglesia,” a Holy Week tradition of visiting churches.
“Of course we are affected because prices of goods keep increasing, especially since I have three children who are studying,” the parent said. “Expenses like daily food, transportation, and allowances make it really difficult due to the rising cost of living.”
Still, the parent emphasized that their religious practice will push through.
“It’s already our tradition. Every Maundy Thursday, we fulfill our devotion,” the parent added.
Others are choosing to push through with plans but with adjustments.
Kurt Caalaman, 20, said their group decided to continue a planned staycation in Antipolo and Quezon City, but had to make changes.
“We planned a staycation in Antipolo and Quezon City. Although we decided to continue, we made some adjustments to the dates and schedule because of the increase in gas prices,” he said. “Some of us can’t afford to travel since others are coming from Laguna and different places, so we moved the dates to give us more time to save.”
As Holy Week approaches, these stories reflect a common reality: while some Filipinos maintain traditions, many are rethinking travel and leisure, balancing faith, finances and rising costs.
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