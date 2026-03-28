Meanwhile, Kenneth Nicolo Andres, 22, said he decided to forego travel plans altogether and focus on work during the break.

“My only plan this coming Holy Week is to work and finish what I need to do,” he said. “My friends and I were supposed to plan something, but they chose to go home to their provinces. Since I’m from here, I’ll just work as a working student. Especially now that the prices of rice, basic goods, and even transportation fares have increased, working is more important for my future.”

For some families, however, traditions remain unchanged despite financial strain.

One parent said their family will continue their annual “Visita Iglesia,” a Holy Week tradition of visiting churches.

“Of course we are affected because prices of goods keep increasing, especially since I have three children who are studying,” the parent said. “Expenses like daily food, transportation, and allowances make it really difficult due to the rising cost of living.”

Still, the parent emphasized that their religious practice will push through.

“It’s already our tradition. Every Maundy Thursday, we fulfill our devotion,” the parent added.

Others are choosing to push through with plans but with adjustments.

Kurt Caalaman, 20, said their group decided to continue a planned staycation in Antipolo and Quezon City, but had to make changes.

“We planned a staycation in Antipolo and Quezon City. Although we decided to continue, we made some adjustments to the dates and schedule because of the increase in gas prices,” he said. “Some of us can’t afford to travel since others are coming from Laguna and different places, so we moved the dates to give us more time to save.”

As Holy Week approaches, these stories reflect a common reality: while some Filipinos maintain traditions, many are rethinking travel and leisure, balancing faith, finances and rising costs.

If you want, I can also make a tighter version under 300 words that would read like a concise AP feature suitable for newspapers or online news. This often makes it punchier for readers. Do you want me to do that?