Holtmann down with knee injury

He was supposed to banner the 23-man Filipino squad when it collides with the Tajiks at the Hisor Stadium at 10 p.m. (Manila time) on Tuesday.

“Gerrit Holtmann has left the Philippine national team early due to knee complaints and will therefore miss the Asian Cup qualifier match against Tajikistan,” Bochum said, referring to Holtmann, who has yet to score a goal in his two games for the Nationals.

“During further investigations in Bochum, no structural violation was found, so he is expected to return to the team training next week.”

The Philippines is in a must-win situation in its bid to secure a slot for the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Without Holtmann, the Nationals will lean on Bjorn Kristensen, who scored seven goals, as well as veterans Daisuke Sato and Manny Ott. Standouts Sandro Reyes and Jarvey Gayoso are also expected to carry the offensive cudgels for the Filipinos.