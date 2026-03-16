Holtmann leads Phl 23-man squad

Gerritt Holtmann banners the 23-man pool for the Philippine national men’s football team for its match against Tajikistan in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers on 31 March.

The 30-year-old VfL Bochum forward is expected to lead the charge as the Nationals target the lone Asian Cup slot in Group A when they face Tajiks at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan on 31 March.