Holtmann leads Phl 23-man squad

Gerritt Holtmann banners the 23-man pool for the Philippine national men’s football team for its match against Tajikistan in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers on 31 March.
The 30-year-old VfL Bochum forward is expected to lead the charge as the Nationals target the lone Asian Cup slot in Group A when they face Tajiks at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan on 31 March.
Completing the forwards are Bjorn Kristensen, Alex Monis, Jarvey Gayoso, Raphael Obermair, Sebastian Rasmussen, Andre Leipold, and Javier Mariona.
Midfielders Sandro Reyes, Zico Bailey, Manny Ott, Randy Schneider, and Oskari Kekkonen also join the squad.
Defenders Amani Aguinaldo, Daisuke Sato, brother Paul and Jefferson Tabinas, Michael Kempter, Jesper Nyholm and Kike Linares will fortify the Nationals’ backline.
Completing the roster are goalkeepers Patrick Deyto, Quincy Kammeraad and Kevin Mendoza.