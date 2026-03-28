High-octane feast: Antonio’s, Nomad Caviar redefine tasting menu

The air at the PGA Cars studio last 11 March was not merely perfumed with the scent of premium leather and high-octane ambition; it was electrified by the briny, buttery promise of the sea.

In a masterstroke of lifestyle curation, Antonio’s — the country’s definitive bastion of gastronomic grace — partnered with Nomad Caviar for an unforgettable tasting dinner to launch “Nomad Nights.”