High-octane feast: Antonio’s, Nomad Caviar redefine tasting menu

The air at the PGA Cars studio last 11 March was not merely perfumed with the scent of premium leather and high-octane ambition; it was electrified by the briny, buttery promise of the sea.
In a masterstroke of lifestyle curation, Antonio’s — the country’s definitive bastion of gastronomic grace — partnered with Nomad Caviar for an unforgettable tasting dinner to launch “Nomad Nights.”
“Nomad Nights” is a monthly caviar tasting dinner held every second Wednesday, created to democratize one of gastronomy’s most luxurious ingredients.
The series kicked off with a multi-course menu that creatively showcases sustainably-farmed and prized Kaluga Hybrid caviar that takes center stage.
This was “quiet luxury” at its loudest, most articulate expression, steered by the visionary hand of Tony Boy Escalante. The evening transcended the typical guest list of the Manila circuit, evolving into a sensory dialogue between mechanical precision and artisanal craft.
On making caviar approachable yet elevated, Escalante explained: “We were drawn to Nomad because of the way the caviar is sustainably farmed and sourced, yet it remains offered at a price that makes the experience more approachable.”
The collaboration highlights Nomad’s mission to transform caviar from rare indulgence to everyday delight. Managing partner Carol Asuncion emphasized this vision and ends: “This collaboration is a celebration of craftsmanship, flavor and the community of guests who truly appreciate exceptional experiences.”