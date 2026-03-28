Heart disease remains top killer in Philippines — PSA

Ischaemic heart diseases remained the leading cause of death in the Philippines from January to September 2025, according to provisional data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In its latest report, the PSA said heart-related illnesses accounted for 89,068 deaths, or 19.8 percent of total recorded fatalities nationwide during the nine-month period.

Neoplasms, or cancers, ranked second with 51,904 deaths (11.6 percent), followed by cerebrovascular diseases, including stroke, with 44,593 cases (9.9 percent).