DTI: Basic goods prices remain stable

No price increase up to April 16

“We will not have any price increase up to April 16. And we will keep on updating them. Kasi may mga ibang produkto na hanggang end of April, wala pong price increase (Because some products won’t have price hikes until the end of April),” Roque said.

The DTI has been coordinating with manufacturers and retailers, who assured sufficient supply and inventory to help maintain current prices for now. Roque noted that prices of certain brands or varieties not included in the monitored list may still fluctuate.

Check posted BNPC list in supermarkets

Consumers were advised to check the posted BNPC list in supermarkets and on the DTI’s official website and social media pages.

“Titingnan natin ulit, because weekly po ang usap namin with the manufacturers (We will look into it again, because we have been talking weekly with the manufacturers),” she said.