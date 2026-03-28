DOE, DTI urged: consider LPG price cap

Ensure sufficient supply

He urged the DoE and DTI to ensure sufficient supply, closely monitor market pricing, and, if price hikes are unjustified, to consider a price ceiling under Republic Act 10623, which amended provisions of the Price Act (RA 7581) to protect consumers during emergency situations.

Gatchalian emphasized the importance of LPG in households and small businesses, saying:

An essential item in homes and small businesses

“LPG is an essential item in every home and small businesses such as neighborhood eateries. Any unreasonable increase in prices would be an added pressure on livelihoods and food prices for ordinary Filipinos,” he said.

The LPG Marketers Association (LPGMA) has warned that the price of an 11-kg LPG tank could jump to P1,500 in April from its current range of P825 to P1,135 in Metro Manila, citing rising shipping costs due to restricted access to the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the looming price surge, the group said a shortage is unlikely, with inventories projected to last 35 to 45 days — an improvement from the DoE’s earlier estimate of 24 days as of 20 March.