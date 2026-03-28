Senator Win Gatchalian urges LPG price cap amid looming hike

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Saturday called on the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to consider imposing a price cap on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as consumers brace for a projected surge in fuel costs due to the Middle East crisis.
“The impending increase in the price of LPG by P35 to P40 per 11-kilogram cylinder by April… is an added financial burden on ordinary Filipino consumers and small business owners,” Gatchalian said.
He urged the DOE and DTI to ensure sufficient supply, closely monitor pricing, and, if increases are found unjustified, consider imposing a price ceiling under Republic Act 10623, which amended provisions of the Price Act (RA 7581).
Gatchalian stressed the importance of LPG for households and small businesses.
“Ang LPG ay pangunahing pangangailangan sa bawat tahanan at maliliit na negosyo tulad ng mga karinderya… Anumang hindi makatuwirang pagtaas ng presyo nito ay dagdag na pasanin lamang,” he said.
The LPG Marketers Association warned that the price of an 11-kg LPG tank could rise to as much as P1,500 in April from the current range of P825 to P1,135 in Metro Manila, citing higher shipping costs due to restricted access to the Strait of Hormuz.
Despite the expected price increase, the group said supply remains sufficient, with inventories projected to last 35 to 45 days—an improvement from earlier estimates.