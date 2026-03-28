Senator Win Gatchalian urges LPG price cap amid looming hike

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Saturday called on the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to consider imposing a price cap on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as consumers brace for a projected surge in fuel costs due to the Middle East crisis.

“The impending increase in the price of LPG by P35 to P40 per 11-kilogram cylinder by April… is an added financial burden on ordinary Filipino consumers and small business owners,” Gatchalian said.

He urged the DOE and DTI to ensure sufficient supply, closely monitor pricing, and, if increases are found unjustified, consider imposing a price ceiling under Republic Act 10623, which amended provisions of the Price Act (RA 7581).