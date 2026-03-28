Red is also used on Good Friday and on feasts of martyrs and the Votive Mass of the Holy Spirit.

Today’s liturgy, both Palm Sunday and Passion Sunday, combines contrasting moments, one of glory, the other of suffering — the royal welcome of Jesus entering Jerusalem, and the rigged trial, culminating in the crucifixion, death and burial of Christ.

Palm Sunday begins with a joyful remembrance of Jesus’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem. In the liturgy, we are reminded that this celebration is closely united with the Passion of Christ.

This is the point in the Liturgical year when the Church stops us so that we can remember and relive the events that brought about our redemption and salvation.

What we commemorate and relive during this week is not just Jesus’s dying and rising, but our own dying to sin and selfishness and rising in Jesus, which will result in our healing, reconciliation and redemption.

The first part of today’s Gospel describes the royal reception Jesus received from his admirers, who paraded with him for a distance of two miles between the Mount of Olives and the city of Jerusalem.

The palms we hold at the beginning symbolize victory and honor, but the red reminds us that this victory comes through the Cross.

Palm Sunday is unique because it holds both joy and sorrow in a single liturgy. The faithful often begin with a procession, carrying blessed palms and recalling how the people of Jerusalem welcomed Jesus with shouts of “Hosanna!”

Yet, in the same Mass, the narrative of His suffering and death is read. The red vestments visually unite these two moments, showing that Christ’s kingship is not one of earthly power but one revealed through humility, obedience and sacrifice.

This connection emphasizes that Jesus is the first and greatest witness of sacrificial love. His Passion is the source of salvation and it sets the example for all who are called to follow Him.

For us Catholic faithful, the color red on Palm Sunday is an invitation to reflect on the depth of Christ’s love and to respond with gratitude and conversion. It reminds us that following Jesus is not only about moments of praise and joy, but also about carrying our own crosses with faith and trust in God.

As we enter Holy Week, the red of Palm Sunday prepares our hearts for the journey ahead. It urges us to walk closely with Christ, from His entry into Jerusalem to His crucifixion and ultimately to the glory of His Resurrection.