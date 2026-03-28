City of pines: You ultimate Holy Week escape and an egg-citing Easter

Nestled in the cool embrace of the Cordillera mountains, Baguio City has long been a sanctuary for the soul, especially during the solemn days of Holy Week.
As the summer capital of the Philippines, its crisp pine-scented air, misty trails, and whispering winds invite quiet reflection amid the chaos of city life. Far from the humid lowlands, Baguio offers a natural cathedral of towering trees and blooming gardens — perfect for pondering life’s deeper meanings during Maundy Thursday processions or Good Friday meditations. Here, away from the frenzy, families reconnect, hearts soften and the spirit finds renewal, making it the ideal backdrop for transitioning from Lent’s introspection to Easter’s joyful resurrection.
But why stop at serene hikes and strawberry-picking at La Trinidad and Visita Iglesia at the Baguio Cathderal?
On 5 April 2026 (Sunday), step into a whimsical world at the W. C. Forbes Ballroom for the BCC there will be a modified Easter Egg Hunt tailored for all ages, where hidden treasures spark wide-eyed wonder. Add magical entertainment and interactive games that turn every giggle into a memory, plus thrilling raffle prizes waiting to be won. At 10 a.m., embark on a delightful guided Flora & Fauna Park Tour strolling through Baguio’s lush landscapes that echo the city’s reflective charm.
This year’s theme is Toy Story — pure Disney delight! Dress as Woody, Buzz Lightyear, or your favorite toy buddy, and watch young participants vie for Best in Costume awards. It’s the perfect blend of Holy Week’s peace and Easter’s playful resurrection, all under Baguio’s refreshing skies.
Baguio isn’t just a destination; it’s a feeling — a reset button for the soul, capped by unforgettable family fun at Baguio Country Club. Don’t miss this egg-citing Easter packed with surprises.