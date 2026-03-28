City of pines: You ultimate Holy Week escape and an egg-citing Easter

Nestled in the cool embrace of the Cordillera mountains, Baguio City has long been a sanctuary for the soul, especially during the solemn days of Holy Week.

As the summer capital of the Philippines, its crisp pine-scented air, misty trails, and whispering winds invite quiet reflection amid the chaos of city life. Far from the humid lowlands, Baguio offers a natural cathedral of towering trees and blooming gardens — perfect for pondering life’s deeper meanings during Maundy Thursday processions or Good Friday meditations. Here, away from the frenzy, families reconnect, hearts soften and the spirit finds renewal, making it the ideal backdrop for transitioning from Lent’s introspection to Easter’s joyful resurrection.