Camago-3 extends lifeline; Phl to be kept well-oiled

Midweek, Marcos announced the successful drilling and testing of the Camago-3 well, a major indigenous energy find that will shield the country from volatile global fuel prices. The Camago-3 development marks the second key milestone under the $893-million Malampaya Phase 4 (MP4) campaign.

The President devoted his schedule last week to ensuring that government agencies aligned their efforts to prevent external shocks from adding more pressure on family budgets, while fast-tracking immediate relief through existing programs.

The proactive approach was anchored on the declaration of a State of National Energy Emergency under Executive Order 110 and the creation of the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT).

23 March

Special welcome for 343 OFWs

The President welcomed 343 repatriates, comprising 317 overseas Filipino workers and 26 dependents, from Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia who arrived at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City aboard a chartered Philippine Airlines flight.

Marcos interacted with the OFWs and their families and oversaw the distribution of assistance and services, including financial assistance, medical support and psychosocial counseling.

The Department of Migrant Workers said the government is preparing to repatriate around 1,200 more Filipinos in the coming days, with two additional chartered flights from the United Arab Emirates, which hosts around a million OFWs.

Solar energizes CamSur tillers

Afterwards, the President flew to Camarines Sur to assure the farmers there of continued government support as he inspected the two solar-powered irrigation projects worth P332 million of the National Irrigation Administration.

During their interaction with the President, the farmers of Bula, Camarines Sur brought up the challenges they are facing.

In response, the President cited the government initiatives intended for local farmers. He said the opening of the solar-powered irrigation systems demonstrated the government’s commitment to helping farmers increase their income and improve their living conditions.

24 March

Public transport sector prioritized

As the ongoing crisis severely hit public utility vehicle drivers and operators, the Chief Executive ordered the release of funds to aid them amid the rounds of big-time fuel price hikes.

Metro Manila bus operators expressed their gratitude to Marcos for the government’s fuel subsidy program, which they described as a significant relief amid the continuing rise in fuel prices. The operators received fuel subsidies during the President’s visit to the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange.

At least 27 operators received P10,000 per unit, while drivers received P5,000 each.

State of emergency

Marcos signed Executive Order (EO) 110 declaring a state of national energy emergency to address the effects of the conflict in the Middle East and the imminent threat to the availability and stability of the country’s energy supply.

The EO was issued pursuant to Section 25 of Republic Act 7638, the Department of Energy Act of 1992, which authorizes the President, upon the determination and recommendation of the Secretary of Energy, to declare a critically low energy supply or imminent danger thereof, and authorize the implementation of the fuel and energy allocation plan and other energy conservation measures.

The UPLIFT was also formed as the government’s coordinated, whole-of-government response framework with the President as chairperson.

25 March

Quick relief measures

The President ensured the government is working to provide immediate relief to Filipinos affected by the fuel price adjustments.

He indicated that while the fuel prices were beyond the government’s control, it must implement measures to ease the burden on the people.

Among the measures mentioned by the President were the “libreng sakay,” a 50-percent discount on the Light Rail Transit (LRT)-2 and Metro Rail Transit (MRT)-3 for all commuters, and a reduction in terminal and aeronautical fees.

The government also provided cash assistance to 120,000 tricycle drivers and TNVS drivers, as well as toll discounts for jeepney, buses, and trucks. On Wednesday, over 1.4 million drivers and units will begin receiving fuel and financial assistance.

Doctors on a mission

President Marcos saw off 290 doctors deployed to isolated areas under the government’s Doctors to the Barrios (DTTB) program.

Through the DTTB program, Filipinos in outlying areas will receive medical checkups and medicines.

It will also help curb the spread of common diseases such as tuberculosis and pneumonia, strengthen responses to women’s health needs, such as cancer screening and maternal health care, and safeguard children’s well-being through proper nutritional guidance.

Tax freeze power obtained

The President signed into law a measure authorizing the suspension or reduction of the excise tax on petroleum products once global prices reach a price threshold, allowing the government to cushion the impact of rising fuel costs.

Republic Act 12316 allows the President, upon recommendation of the Development Budget Coordination Committee and in coordination with the Energy Secretary, to suspend or reduce the fuel excise tax if Dubai crude hits $80 per barrel for one month.

The law states that any suspension or reduction of the fuel tax can only last up to three months, but not more than one year in total, and taxes will automatically revert to their original rates either one week after the Dubai crude price drops below $80 per barrel or after three months, whichever comes first.

26 March

Visit to Isabela farmers

Traveling to Isabela, the President inspected a multipurpose drying pavement system and an onion cold storage facility turned over to farmers in the town of Ramon, a project expected to strengthen the agricultural sector and provide a more efficient post-harvest system.

Marcos took time to engage with the farmers, shaking hands, exchanging brief conversations, and accommodating requests for selfies.

The Ambatali Warehouse with Multi-Purpose Drying Pavement and the Ramon Onion Cold Storage Facility are expected to benefit some 1,500 farmers in Isabela and Nueva Vizcaya.

Energy silver lining

The President announced the successful drilling and testing of the Camago-3 well, an indigenous energy source that will protect the country from rising global fuel prices.

The Camago-3 development is the second major milestone under the $893 million Malampaya Phase 4 campaign, which is estimated to contain 2.5 times more recoverable gas than Malampaya East 1.

The President said the two wells are projected to extend the life of the Malampaya gas field by six years, which means additional, steadier and cheaper power for Filipino consumers.

New subsea pipelines are being laid for the first time since 2000, said the President, noting that the country is not just extending a gas field but rebuilding its energy infrastructure from the ground up.

27 March

Ramp improves NAIAX travel

The President led the opening of the NAIAX–Westbound Off-Ramp to Terminal 3 Project, a 320-meter-long road located in Barangay 183, Pasay City, aimed at decongesting and improving traffic in the airport terminal area.

Marcos said the government has already opened the connector road from Cavitex up to C5 to ensure the continuous flow of traffic from the highway.

San Miguel Corp. chairman Ramon Ang said the project cost some P1 billion. SMC is the concessionaire and operator of the project, which was completed in December 2025 and opened to the public on 27 March 2026.

The project is expected to reduce travel time by 15 to 25 minutes from the South Luzon Expressway, Skyway Stage 3 and Lawton Avenue, particularly during peak hours.