BI arrests 2 Chinese nationals for unauthorized employment

In Cebu City, authorities arrested Wu Zunsheng alias Rey, 35, at a cellphone and accessories shop along Osmeña Boulevard, Barangay Ermita.

He was apprehended while actively managing operations of the establishment alongside Filipino employees. Wu admitted receiving compensation for performing inventory-related tasks but failed to present a passport or any valid identification during the operation.

Investigation revealed that Wu is a holder of a working visa visa, with a registered petitioner based in Makati City for the position of marketing consultant.

However, intelligence reports and verification from government databases showed that he has been working in multiple business establishments in Cebu, including a hardware and construction supply company and other commercial entities, which are not covered by his approved employment visa.

Further verification with the Department of Labor and Employment Region 7 confirmed that he does not possess a valid alien employment permit.

In a separate operation in Consolacion, Cebu, BI operatives arrested Zheng Hongyou alias Jerry Ty, 34, at a scrap metal recycling facility where he was found supervising Filipino workers. Like Wu, Zheng was unable to present any passport or valid identification at the time of his arrest.

Records show that Zheng also held a working visa as a Chinese consultant for a Manila-based company. However, he was found to be performing managerial functions in a Cebu-based corporation, inconsistent with the purpose of his visa. Intelligence reports further linked him to local business operations and associations under monitoring by authorities.

Both foreign nationals were found to be working for companies other than their declared petitioners, in violation of the conditions of their visas. They are now under BI custody pending the filing of appropriate charges for violation of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940, as amended.