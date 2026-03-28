Barbie Imperial takes on culturally rooted role in ‘Blood vs Duty’

Portraying culture with care

For Imperial, stepping into Jamilah’s role came with a strong sense of responsibility.

“Lahat ng gagawin namin, [kailangan] marerespeto namin ‘yung Muslim [community],” she said.

This commitment shaped her entire process, pushing her to understand not just the outward details, but also the deeper values behind her character.

Emotion at the core

Jamilah’s story blends strength with vulnerability, requiring intense emotional investment from the actress.

“Halos every taping day ko walang araw na hindi ako umiiyak. As in, laging umiiyak si Jamilah pero laban lang,” Imperial shared.

To prepare, she immersed herself in emotionally charged scenarios, delivering performances that remain grounded and authentic—even alongside seasoned co-stars like Gerald Anderson, Baron Geisler, Bela Padilla, and Richard Gutierrez.

Support on and off set

Despite the pressure, Imperial found support in the collaborative environment fostered by JRB Creative Production and its directors.

She also leaned on her fans, whom she considers a safe space during vulnerable moments.

“My supporters are like my friends; sometimes ‘pag nasa shoot ako, nagse-selfie or umiiyak, sinesend ko sa kanila,” she said.

A character close to home

Imperial revealed that she shares Jamilah’s strong sense of family and resilience.

“She will do everything for her family, just like me. ‘Pag alam ko na nasa tama, ilalaban ko talaga.”

This connection allows her to bring depth and authenticity to the role.

Balancing the role’s intensity

While she usually separates herself from her characters, the emotional weight of Jamilah led her to seek additional support.

To stay grounded, Imperial turned to a life coach, helping her manage the intensity of her scenes.

A story of conflict and compassion

Produced by JRB Creative Production and directed by FM Reyes, Bjoy Balagtas, and Rico Navarro, Blood vs Duty blends action with emotional depth and social awareness.

The series premieres on iWant on April 4, before airing across ABS-CBN platforms—including ALLTV2, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, and Kapamilya Online Live—starting April 6.

A defining role

For Imperial, Blood vs Duty marks a turning point in her career.

Through Jamilah, she portrays a character shaped by faith, family, and resilience—proving that even in a world of action, the most powerful battles are often internal.