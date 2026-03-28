SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
SOCIAL SET

A whispered promise: The union of Robin Galang and Patty Pineda in Koh Samui

It wasn’t just a wedding; it was a vivid tableau of style and sentiment, where every detail — from the choice of linens to the timing of the tides — and to the guests that mattered — was a graceful choreography honoring love that was as enduring as the horizon.
A whispered promise: The union of Robin Galang and Patty Pineda in Koh Samui
Photographs courtesy of Jaja Samaniego
Published on

The island of Koh Samui surrendered to a quiet, soulful elegance last 6 February, as Robin Galang and Patty Pineda exchanged I dos in a ceremony that felt less like an event and more like a whispered promise.

THE view.
THE view.

At the Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, the architecture’s stark, modern lines served as a poignant canvas for a union rooted in deep tradition. Patty moved down the aisle in an off-shoulder princess wedding dress in satin with a beautifully draped bodice that turned into a statement asymmetric bow with a long train by Viktor and Rolf. The pretty bride was stunningly radiant and her make-up was done by the masterful strokes of iconic makeup artist Ting Duque. Each step was a moment of refinement with a grace that was both ethereal and grounded. The groom stood out in a bold, gentlemanly demeanor balancing tradition with a more commanding, masculine silhouette. His modern classic barong was crafted in a rich, lustrous piña fabrication with embroidery details by Jo-rel Espina. The solemn and intimate wedding was officiated by Fr. Dennis Paez. It was a moment where time was suspend, filtered through the spiritual gravity of the space and the palpable devotion of the couple.

A whispered promise: The union of Robin Galang and Patty Pineda in Koh Samui
Legacy and heritage

As the ceremony transitioned to the Centara Reserve Samui, the narrative shifted from the sacred to the celebratory. On the Green Lawn, framed by the rhythmic pulse of Chaweng Beach, the reception unfolded with the effortless sophistication that has become the couple’s hallmark. The decor was a masterclass in organic luxury — a seamless extension of the Thai coastline where sand met meticulously curated tablescapes.

The stunning and chic tropical setting was done under the creative direction of Pat Pastelero Tanedo for Spruce. Artisanal giveaways and table runners were by no less than Zara Juan. Under a canopy of Koh Samui’s twilight sky, the air was thick with the scent of salt air and blooming flora, creating an atmosphere that was simultaneously expansive and incredibly intimate.

A whispered promise: The union of Robin Galang and Patty Pineda in Koh Samui
From stage to life partners: Jerald Napoles, Kim Molina wed in Bohol

Dinner was a sensory journey, a curated homage to the locale’s vibrant heritage and Thai cuisine served with a refined, contemporary edge. Amid the low hum of laughter and the clinking of crystal, Robin and Patty navigated the evening with the easy poise of hosts who truly understood the art of living well.

It wasn’t just a wedding; it was a vivid tableau of style and sentiment, where every detail—from the choice of linens to the timing of the tides—and to the guests that mattered — was a graceful choreography honoring love that was as enduring as the horizon.

FAMILY of the Bride: Robi Domingo, Maiqui Domingo, Leslie Pineda, Carlo Pineda, Andreas Pineda, Ria Pineda, Jesus Pineda Jr., the bride Patty Pineda, Maritess Pineda, Paolo Pineda, Malou Pineda, Sebby Barrera, Joey Barrera, Samantha Barrera and Ernesto Barrera.
FAMILY of the Bride: Robi Domingo, Maiqui Domingo, Leslie Pineda, Carlo Pineda, Andreas Pineda, Ria Pineda, Jesus Pineda Jr., the bride Patty Pineda, Maritess Pineda, Paolo Pineda, Malou Pineda, Sebby Barrera, Joey Barrera, Samantha Barrera and Ernesto Barrera.
FAMILY of the Groom: Pilar Galang, Rocio Galang, RJ Galang, Ana Galang, the groom Robin Galang, Reggie Galang and Annika Galang.
FAMILY of the Groom: Pilar Galang, Rocio Galang, RJ Galang, Ana Galang, the groom Robin Galang, Reggie Galang and Annika Galang.
NOEL dela Rama, Laura Lim Rodrigo, Ronnie Rodrigo, Mitzi de Dios, Kristin Pecson, Tracy and Anton Abela, Richie Torres, Bea Tenchavez Coseteng and Caress de Dios.
NOEL dela Rama, Laura Lim Rodrigo, Ronnie Rodrigo, Mitzi de Dios, Kristin Pecson, Tracy and Anton Abela, Richie Torres, Bea Tenchavez Coseteng and Caress de Dios.
BRIDESMAIDS and Maid of Honor Maiqui Domingo, Samantha Barrera, Ria Pineda, the bride, Marie Pineda Adashek, Patricia Tañedo and Ida Gomez.
BRIDESMAIDS and Maid of Honor Maiqui Domingo, Samantha Barrera, Ria Pineda, the bride, Marie Pineda Adashek, Patricia Tañedo and Ida Gomez.
PAT Dy, Gerald Co, Jeff Sy Buenasenso, the groom, Edbert Golangco, Arlon Ang, Caloy Uy and Steven Yuyitung.
PAT Dy, Gerald Co, Jeff Sy Buenasenso, the groom, Edbert Golangco, Arlon Ang, Caloy Uy and Steven Yuyitung.
GRAND reception.
GRAND reception.
Robin Galang
Patty Pineda
Koh Samui

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph