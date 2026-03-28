A whispered promise: The union of Robin Galang and Patty Pineda in Koh Samui

As the ceremony transitioned to the Centara Reserve Samui, the narrative shifted from the sacred to the celebratory. On the Green Lawn, framed by the rhythmic pulse of Chaweng Beach, the reception unfolded with the effortless sophistication that has become the couple’s hallmark. The decor was a masterclass in organic luxury — a seamless extension of the Thai coastline where sand met meticulously curated tablescapes.

The stunning and chic tropical setting was done under the creative direction of Pat Pastelero Tanedo for Spruce. Artisanal giveaways and table runners were by no less than Zara Juan. Under a canopy of Koh Samui’s twilight sky, the air was thick with the scent of salt air and blooming flora, creating an atmosphere that was simultaneously expansive and incredibly intimate.