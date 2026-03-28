A whispered promise: The union of Robin Galang and Patty Pineda in Koh Samui

The island of Koh Samui surrendered to a quiet, soulful elegance last 6 February, as Robin Galang and Patty Pineda exchanged I dos in a ceremony that felt less like an event and more like a whispered promise.
At the Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, the architecture’s stark, modern lines served as a poignant canvas for a union rooted in deep tradition. Patty moved down the aisle in an off-shoulder princess wedding dress in satin with a beautifully draped bodice that turned into a statement asymmetric bow with a long train by Viktor and Rolf. The pretty bride was stunningly radiant and her make-up was done by the masterful strokes of iconic makeup artist Ting Duque. Each step was a moment of refinement with a grace that was both ethereal and grounded. The groom stood out in a bold, gentlemanly demeanor balancing tradition with a more commanding, masculine silhouette. His modern classic barong was crafted in a rich, lustrous piña fabrication with embroidery details by Jo-rel Espina. The solemn and intimate wedding was officiated by Fr. Dennis Paez. It was a moment where time was suspend, filtered through the spiritual gravity of the space and the palpable devotion of the couple.
As the ceremony transitioned to the Centara Reserve Samui, the narrative shifted from the sacred to the celebratory. On the Green Lawn, framed by the rhythmic pulse of Chaweng Beach, the reception unfolded with the effortless sophistication that has become the couple’s hallmark. The decor was a masterclass in organic luxury — a seamless extension of the Thai coastline where sand met meticulously curated tablescapes.
The stunning and chic tropical setting was done under the creative direction of Pat Pastelero Tanedo for Spruce. Artisanal giveaways and table runners were by no less than Zara Juan. Under a canopy of Koh Samui’s twilight sky, the air was thick with the scent of salt air and blooming flora, creating an atmosphere that was simultaneously expansive and incredibly intimate.
Dinner was a sensory journey, a curated homage to the locale’s vibrant heritage and Thai cuisine served with a refined, contemporary edge. Amid the low hum of laughter and the clinking of crystal, Robin and Patty navigated the evening with the easy poise of hosts who truly understood the art of living well.
It wasn’t just a wedding; it was a vivid tableau of style and sentiment, where every detail—from the choice of linens to the timing of the tides—and to the guests that mattered — was a graceful choreography honoring love that was as enduring as the horizon.