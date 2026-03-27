UN global compact network Phl elects new officers

Global Compact Network Philippines (GCNP), the country network of the United Nations Global Compact, has elected a new set of officers for 2026–2027.

GCNP has appointed a new set of officers: PLDT Chief Sustainability Officer Melissa Vergel de Dios as chair; Globe Telecom Head of Sustainability and Social Responsibility Apple Evangelista as vice chair; PTC Holdings Corp. Executive Director for Corporate Public Policy, Risk, and Sustainability Major General Restituto Padilla as secretary; Bayo Manila Inc. Co-CEO and Chief Finance Officer Leo Lagon as treasurer; Morination Agricultural Products CEO and Head of SDG Investments Dr. Sharon Jean Gulmatico as vice president for participant relations; and Manila Water Company Corporate Center Director for Sustainability Sarah Bergado as vice president for marketing.