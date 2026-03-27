UN global compact network Phl elects new officers

Global Compact Network Philippines (GCNP), the country network of the United Nations Global Compact, has elected a new set of officers for 2026–2027.
GCNP has appointed a new set of officers: PLDT Chief Sustainability Officer Melissa Vergel de Dios as chair; Globe Telecom Head of Sustainability and Social Responsibility Apple Evangelista as vice chair; PTC Holdings Corp. Executive Director for Corporate Public Policy, Risk, and Sustainability Major General Restituto Padilla as secretary; Bayo Manila Inc. Co-CEO and Chief Finance Officer Leo Lagon as treasurer; Morination Agricultural Products CEO and Head of SDG Investments Dr. Sharon Jean Gulmatico as vice president for participant relations; and Manila Water Company Corporate Center Director for Sustainability Sarah Bergado as vice president for marketing.
The new leadership reflects GCNP’s renewed commitment to strengthening private sector involvement in sustainability and supporting the Philippines’ contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).
GCNP intends to take a more active role in helping Philippine corporations and SMEs embed sustainability into their operations, offering opportunities for capacity-building, networking, and alignment with global best practices.
The organization also plans to build stronger connections between Philippine businesses and UN agencies to develop strategic partnerships that can accelerate progress on the UN SDGs, particularly in areas such as climate action, gender equality, living wages, water resilience, and sustainable finance and investment.
UN Resident Coordinator in the Philippines Arnaud Peral, honorary member of GCNP’s Board, recently welcomed the new Board and vowed to help GCNP deepen engagements with the various UN agencies in the Philippines.
GCNP is the country network of the UN Global Compact, the world’s largest voluntary organization of corporates and businesses that commit to align with the Ten Principles on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption while accelerating their contributions to the UN SDGs.