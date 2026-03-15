Two Koreans arrested in Taguig for attempted murder

Two Koreans were arrested on 14 March 2026, in a swift operation by the Philippine National Police (PNP), showcasing the agency’s commitment to enforcing the law and protecting communities.

The arrest was conducted at the Bureau of Immigration Warden Detention Facility, Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City, and proceeded smoothly without incident.

Both suspects, aged 44—one unemployed and the other a restaurant manager—were listed as station-level Most Wanted Persons in relation to Warrant Day. Bail was recommended at P120,000.00 each for provisional liberty.

Chief PNP, Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., stressed the PNP’s firm stance on accountability. “Hindi tayo titigil sa pagpapatupad ng batas. Kahit dayuhan ka, if you commit a crime here in the Philippines, mananagot ka. Our communities deserve protection, and we will not compromise on public safety,” Nartatez said.

He added that the arrest is part of the PNP’s Focused Agenda under the Enhanced Managing Police Operations program and reflects the vision of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for a safer Philippines.

Through operations like this, Nartatez said, the PNP continues to uphold the principle of Bagong PNP Para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman.