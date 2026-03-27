Topnotch opposition overwhelms Krog

Even with the loss, Krog admitted she did well despite only training for the track weeks.

“I gave my best every lap, but my competitors are really strong. They’ve trained for years to reach this level,” Krog said.

“I’m also doing my best for my country, but it’s really tough, especially since this is my first time and my preparation was short.”

Krog said she used a bike made up of borrowed parts so that she would be able to compete in the Asian Track Championships.

She vows to carry the momentum she had as she prepares for her next races.

“I’m very thankful to all of them for helping me compete. It’s in the rider — and in the heart,” Krog said.

“I will still compete in the points race and scratch. I can’t promise a medal, but I promise to do my best and get as close as I can to the top.”