Time to create a sleek, clutter-free kitchen

There are no burners, no grates, no obvious cues of where heat begins or ends — just a flat surface that doubles as prep space, dining area and cooking zone.

It’s a design choice that feels less like an upgrade and more like a rethinking of how space is used, especially in compact urban homes.

For Alvin Lim, general manager of Haig & Lee, the appeal is practical as much as it is aesthetic. In smaller living spaces, particularly condominiums, every inch counts.

By integrating the cooktop into the counter itself, the kitchen becomes less segmented. “It’s not going to change the role of the kitchen,” Lim told the DAILY TRIBUNE, “but it’s going to make the kitchen more transportable.” In other words, the function stays the same, but the boundaries become more flexible.