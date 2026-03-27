Time to create a sleek, clutter-free kitchen

Too many appliances crowding the counter has long been the quiet trade-off of modern kitchens — function over form, convenience over clutter. But a new entrant in the Philippine market is challenging that balance by asking the simple question: what if the stove didn’t have to be seen at all?
InvisaCook, a concealed induction system installed beneath a porcelain countertop, strips the kitchen down to its visual essentials.
There are no burners, no grates, no obvious cues of where heat begins or ends — just a flat surface that doubles as prep space, dining area and cooking zone.
It’s a design choice that feels less like an upgrade and more like a rethinking of how space is used, especially in compact urban homes.
For Alvin Lim, general manager of Haig & Lee, the appeal is practical as much as it is aesthetic. In smaller living spaces, particularly condominiums, every inch counts.
By integrating the cooktop into the counter itself, the kitchen becomes less segmented. “It’s not going to change the role of the kitchen,” Lim told the DAILY TRIBUNE, “but it’s going to make the kitchen more transportable.” In other words, the function stays the same, but the boundaries become more flexible.
Still, the shift comes with adjustments. InvisaCook relies on magnetic cookware, meaning, not every pan in a typical Filipino kitchen will make the cut.
Traditional round-bottom woks, for instance, may not perform as well. But for everyday dishes — sinigang simmering in a pot, adobo — the system holds up, suggesting that while technique may evolve, the essence of home cooking remains intact.
The price point, however, places it firmly in the premium category. A single burner starts at around P100,000, increasing in increments depending on the number of burners. And that figure doesn’t yet include the porcelain countertop, which is a separate investment altogether.
It’s not an impulse buy, but rather a long-term design decision — one that merges architecture with appliance.
What InvisaCook ultimately offers isn’t just a cleaner counter, but a different kind of freedom. Without the visual dominance of a traditional stove, the kitchen opens up — becoming less of a fixed station and more of a fluid space.
For homeowners and designers alike, it presents a blank canvas, where cooking is still central, but no longer dictates how the room should look.