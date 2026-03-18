The invisible kitchen: Would you cook on a countertop?

Still, it’s not just about looks. The system promises the same kind of control you’d expect from induction cooking, including adjustable heat levels and different zone configurations.

You can even manage it through your phone, which sounds convenient—though maybe slightly surreal if you’re used to turning knobs and hearing gas click on.

Where it might win people over is practicality. Since the surface is flat, cleaning is simpler—no corners or grates to scrub.

It also won’t heat unless it detects the right kind of cookware, and it shuts off if something unusual is placed on top. Compared to gas, it’s more energy-efficient and doesn’t produce open flames, which could be a plus for some households.

Of course, it’s not a one-size-fits-all upgrade. It requires specific countertop materials, compatible pots and pans, and a willingness to trust something you can’t actually see working. For traditional cooks, that adjustment might take time.

But it does raise an interesting question: if kitchens are becoming more social, more visible, and more design-focused, do we still want appliances to stand out?

InvisaCook suggests maybe not. And while it might not replace every stove just yet, it offers a glimpse of a future where the kitchen blends in as much as it functions—quietly doing its job, right under the surface.