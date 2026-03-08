PSA services digitalization pushed

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Sunday to simplify and accelerate the processing of civil registry documents, specifically the correction of birth certificates, as part of a broader push to modernize public services.

Speaking in his latest video blog, “Sagot sa Polisiya,” Marcos stressed that digitalization should eliminate the need for citizens to spend hours queuing for basic documentation.

“With the improvements we have made using eGov and the internet, this should be one of the services we no longer have to worry about,” Marcos said. “So to the PSA, make it easier, make it faster.”

The directive follows the administration’s expansion of the eGov PH App, a mobile hub designed to centralize transactions across various state agencies. The President also highlighted the recently launched PSA e-Certificate service, which allows Filipinos to request digital copies of birth and marriage records online.

Marcos said these digital services should eventually be available across all PSA offices and urged other government agencies to recognize digital documents as valid records to ensure the success of the country’s automation program.

However, the President acknowledged that some procedures still require in-person verification to prevent fraudulent registrations. He cited the case of dismissed mayor Alice Guo as an example of why certain safeguards remain necessary.

To assist marginalized communities, Marcos noted ongoing programs by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), such as the “Pag-Abot ID” for street dwellers.

He also mentioned a co-location initiative that brings PSA registration services directly to DSWD payout sites, allowing residents in remote areas to use documents like barangay clearances to apply for national IDs.

Marcos encouraged the public to utilize the government’s expanding digital platforms to make document processing more convenient.