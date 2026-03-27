Sara Duterte warns of tougher 2026 amid economic, climate pressures

Duterte outlined what she described as a difficult stretch for households in the coming months. She cited the projected impact of El Niño from April to June—expected to affect food production—as well as possible flooding from July to September due to storms and heavy rains.

As part of adjustments within her office, Duterte announced that the Office of the Vice President of the Philippines (OVP) will suspend events in June to reallocate funds to assistance programs.

“Ang nakalaan sanang pondo para sa mga nasabing aktibidad ay idadagdag na lamang sa budget ng RIICE project,” she said.

She added that ongoing OVP initiatives—including school supply support under PagbaBAGo, free bus rides in several cities, small-business capital assistance and RIICE box distribution—will continue.

Duterte also noted that her office has been implementing internal cost-cutting measures.

She urged families to prioritize essential needs such as food, healthcare and children’s education as they prepare for the rest of the year.

“Ang pinakamabisang panlaban sa krisis ay kahandaan,” she said.