San Beda, Letran dispute finals spot

San Beda star Angel Mae Habacon, however, stressed that they are not yet looking at the finals, where reigning champion College of Saint Benilde is already waiting.

“One game at a time, we are just staying patient. The previous match will be meaningless if we do not deliver in Game 3,” said Habacon, who delivered 25 points in their 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21 victory in Game 2 that forged the sudden-death affair..

Not to be outdone, the Lady Knights promised to bounce back, saying that their Game 2 setback is a wake-up call that they have to take seriously.

“We did not get complacent, but it showed us what we needed to adjust, especially in our receiving tactics,” said Nitura, who also finished with 25 points but melted under pressure that led to the end of their impressive 15-game winning streak.

The loser in the San Beda-Letran duel will be relegated to the bronze medal match against University of Perpetual Help System Dalta.