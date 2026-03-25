Lady Blazers make finals return

Meanwhile, San Beda University refused to die as it eked out a 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21 win over Letran College to force a sudden-death Game 3 in the other Final Four encounter.

Janelle Bachar fired 15 points anchored on 20 attacks, three blocks and two aces while Angel Habacon chipped in 12 markers with 12 digs and 11 receptions for the Lady Red Spikers, who snapped the Lady Knights’ 15-game winning streak.

Bartolome said her main concern was to help the Lady Blazers reach the finals — not her individual performance.

“I was just doing my job. I just so happened to tally my career-high today, but the most important thing is that we are now finals-bound,” said Bartolome, who drew ample support from Zam Nolasco and Clydel Catarig.

On the other hand, Shai Omipon fired 10 points while Jemalyn Menor contributed eight for Perpetual, which is still hunting for its first title since 2014.