Robinsons Retail to go private in P48.30/share buyout

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (RRHI), the Gokongwei-led retail giant, is preparing to go private, signaling a major shift in the way the company will operate and interact with public investors.
The company disclosed on Friday that JE Holdings, Inc. plans a tender offer to buy out all outstanding shares not already owned by the delisting proponents at P48.30 per share.
The voluntary delisting is supported by a fairness opinion from FTI Consulting Philippines, Inc.
It will be subject to several conditions, including approval from the Philippine Competition Commission, securing at least 95% ownership by the delisting proponents, and obtaining the necessary corporate approvals from RRHI’s board and stockholders under PSE rules.
“Given JE Holdings’ intention to conduct the Tender Offer, and subject to satisfaction of certain requirements, the Company intends to evaluate the feasibility and potential advantages of pursuing a Voluntary Delisting during its special Board Meeting on Friday,” the company said.
If completed, the move would consolidate ownership under the Gokongwei group, giving the company greater operational flexibility while ending public trading of its shares.
Early this week, the RRHI confirmed its plan to exit the No Brand standalone store format as it trims underperforming segments and sharpens focus on core retail formats with stronger returns.
The company will wind down all 11 No Brand stores by end-June, marking its full withdrawal from the South Korean discount concept it introduced in 2019 through a franchise deal with Emart.
The stores, it said, are negligible compared with RRHI’s footprint of more than 2,700 company-owned outlets and over 2,100 franchised TGP branches as of end-2025.
Last year, RRHI posted a core net profit of P6.7 billion, up 6 percent from 2024, boosted by steady sales and tighter cost control.