Robinsons Retail to go private in P48.30/share buyout

“Given JE Holdings’ intention to conduct the Tender Offer, and subject to satisfaction of certain requirements, the Company intends to evaluate the feasibility and potential advantages of pursuing a Voluntary Delisting during its special Board Meeting on Friday,” the company said.

If completed, the move would consolidate ownership under the Gokongwei group, giving the company greater operational flexibility while ending public trading of its shares.

Early this week, the RRHI confirmed its plan to exit the No Brand standalone store format as it trims underperforming segments and sharpens focus on core retail formats with stronger returns.

The company will wind down all 11 No Brand stores by end-June, marking its full withdrawal from the South Korean discount concept it introduced in 2019 through a franchise deal with Emart.

The stores, it said, are negligible compared with RRHI’s footprint of more than 2,700 company-owned outlets and over 2,100 franchised TGP branches as of end-2025.

Last year, RRHI posted a core net profit of P6.7 billion, up 6 percent from 2024, boosted by steady sales and tighter cost control.