Robinsons exits No Brand format

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (RRHI) is exiting the No Brand standalone store format as it trims underperforming segments and sharpens focus on core retail formats with stronger returns.
The Gokongwei-led company confirmed on Wednesday that it will wind down all 11 No Brand stores by end-June, marking its full withdrawal from the South Korean discount concept it introduced in 2019 through a franchise deal with Emart.
“The decision reflects evolving consumer preferences and how customers are choosing to shop across our retail formats,” said RRHI President and CEO Stanley C. Co.
“Our focus remains on meeting customer needs by providing relevant assortments in the most appropriate formats. We thank Emart for the partnership over the past several years.”
The company expects minimal financial impact from the exit, noting that No Brand contributes only about 0.2 percent to annual net sales and represents a small portion of total assets.
The 11 stores are also negligible compared with RRHI’s footprint of more than 2,700 company-owned outlets and over 2,100 franchised TGP branches as of end-2025.