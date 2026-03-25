Robinsons exits No Brand format

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (RRHI) is exiting the No Brand standalone store format as it trims underperforming segments and sharpens focus on core retail formats with stronger returns.

The Gokongwei-led company confirmed on Wednesday that it will wind down all 11 No Brand stores by end-June, marking its full withdrawal from the South Korean discount concept it introduced in 2019 through a franchise deal with Emart.