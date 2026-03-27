Quiban wins Lakewood via eagle

Meanwhile, Keanu Jahns thrilled the crowd with a near-impossible eagle chip from the back fence on another hole, drawing thunderous applause and proving the day was packed with drama beyond the title hunt.

As Ha narrowly missed his eagle attempt on 18, Quiban calmly read his putt, paced it twice, and rolled it in for eagle. Victory and redemption were his. “I focused on trusting my training and preparation,” Quiban said. “When I saw Ha reach the green, I reminded myself to make a solid strike. My caddie gave me a good line, I followed it, and the putt went in. I’ve done this so many times in practice, and it paid off today.”

Quiban’s victory capped a grueling test of skill and nerves. He finished the day with a 69, totaling 19-under 269, and claimed the top prize of P532,200. Ha, who closed with a sizzling 68 highlighted by three straight birdies, finished second at 270. Jahns finished third at 271 after a 67, while Lloyd Go and Angelo Que followed with 273 and 276, respectively. Fidel Concepcion tied Sean Ramos at 277, and Rupert Zaragosa placed eighth at 279.

The championship could have slipped away after Quiban’s back-nine stumble. A bogey-double bogey from No. 10 opened the door for Ha, Jahns, and Go, who each mounted fearless charges. Go, in particular, rattled off four birdies in five holes, forcing a four-way tie at 15-under and raising the prospect of a playoff.

Quiban, however, dug deep. Birdies on Nos. 12, 14, and 15 restored his lead, silencing the challengers. Ha faltered with a bogey and double bogey around the turn, while Jahns dropped a shot on 13. By the final holes, it was clear that Quiban’s composure under pressure would decide the day.

“This win isn’t just about a single round. It’s about staying calm under pressure, trusting your skills, and finishing strong,” Quiban said. “Even when the course fought back, I stayed patient, and it paid off on 18.”

For spectators, the championship was a spectacle of drama, clutch shots, and electrifying finishes — a reminder that in golf, champions aren’t always those who play flawlessly, but those who respond when the stakes are highest.