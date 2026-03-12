SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Quezon Police probe vehicle owner in homicide case

VEHICLE involved in a shooting incident in Barangay Pinagkaisahan, Quezon City last March 10.
VEHICLE involved in a shooting incident in Barangay Pinagkaisahan, Quezon City last March 10.
A vehicle belonging to a suspected criminal involved in a case of frustrated homicide in Quezon City has been placed on flash alarm.

Authorities from the Quezon City Police District reported that the vehicle, seen on CCTV footage as a white Toyota Hilux, was spotted across the street from a report of a shooting received at a bank in Barangay Pinagkaisahan last 10 March.

The incident was said to have led to the security guard of the bank sustaining a gunshot wound to their left abdomen, an injury that the guard is currently recovering from.

Officers stated that they managed to confirm that the origin of the bullet came from the Hilux as a bullet hole was seen on the vehicle’s windshield through the footage.

The QCPD noted that it has already coordinated with the Land Transportation Office to identify the owner of the vehicle and urged residents to report any relevant information related to the incident.

Aside from a case of frustrated homicide, the suspect is also set to face charges for Willful and Indiscriminate Discharge of Firearms with a possibility of getting their firearm license revoked.

Quezon Police

