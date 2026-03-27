PNP tightens watch on LPG retailers amid supply concerns

The move is in line with the directive of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Jonvic Remulla to ensure an adequate supply of petroleum products amid energy challenges caused by tensions in the Middle East.

He added that proper coordination is now being carried out with local government units and other concerned agencies to craft measures preventing hoarding and profiteering.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said it is closely monitoring the country’s LPG supply, which may only last up to 24 days, including incoming deliveries.

Based on the DOE’s March 20 inventory and daily average utilization, the Philippines still has sufficient supply of petroleum products such as gasoline and diesel. However, LPG has the lowest available supply.

LPG prices in Metro Manila this month range from P825 to over P1,000 per regular tank, according to the DOE.

Nartatez assured the public that police will not hesitate to conduct operations and file charges against retailers who take advantage of the situation.

“This is not the time to panic, and this should never be the time to take advantage of any of our kababayan. While the national government is exhausting all measures to help, we in the PNP will also make sure that consumers are always protected,” Nartatez said.