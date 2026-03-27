Phl, Japan inks JPY 220-B 4th tranche loan for MMSP Phase 1

Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro and Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya led the signing of the deal for two projects in Pasay.

Kazuya reaffirmed Japan’s relentless support to boost infrastructure projects in the Philippines. He also expressed hope that the implementation of the said projects will be “steady and smooth.”

Flagship program

The MMSP is a flagship program of President Marcos Jr., which is originally set for completion before he finishes his term in 2028

However, the project has incurred a four-year delay after lawmakers defunded it from the 2023, 2024, and 2025 General Appropriations Act to make space for their “insertions,” which allegedly have ballooned to a staggering P1.45 trillion under the current administration.