P84.8B Japan loan secured as subway hit by ‘congressional insertions’

However, the project incurred a four-year delay after lawmakers reportedly defunded it from the 2023, 2024, and 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA) to make space for their “insertions,” which had allegedly ballooned to a staggering P1.45 trillion under the Marcos administration.

Opposition House lawmaker Edgar Erice earlier said that congressional insertions in the recent budget displaced funds for more than 15 big-ticket projects, including MMSP and the expansion of the Philippine National Railways, also known as the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR).

These flagship projects under Marcos’ “Build Better More” Program have a combined price tag of P1.4 trillion.

Japan will shoulder the bulk of the project’s cost through the said loan, while the Philippines will provide equity.

As a result of the delay, the government faces an estimated P300 billion in financial repercussions, including commitment fees, penalties, and costs for materials and labor.

Back in January, Marcos ordered the release of P44.17 billion to fast-track the construction of the MMSP and the NSCR.

The MMSP primarily aims to meet the growing demand for public transport and alleviate traffic congestion in Metro Manila. It will cover the construction of a 27.5-kilometer subway line from Valenzuela to NAIA Terminal 3.

Meanwhile, the Central Mindanao Highway aims to reduce travel time between Cagayan de Oro and

Malaybalay from 6.5 to 3.5 hours, enhancing connectivity and trade competitiveness in the region.

The project is expected to be completed within eight years, starting from 2026 to 2034.