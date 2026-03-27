Phl, France seal defense cooperation pact

Both sides reaffirmed the need for peaceful dispute resolution and stronger supply chain resilience amid global crises.

They also expressed adherence to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea.

The Philippines welcomed France’s engagement with ASEAN and the ADMM-Plus, including participation in working groups on humanitarian assistance, disaster response and maritime security.

Both sides cited growing defense cooperation, including regular dialogues, exchanges, port visits and joint training.

Teodoro and Vautrin also noted the successful signing of the Philippines-France Status of Visiting Forces Agreement, which aims to strengthen joint military activities and provide legal protection for both forces.

They reaffirmed their commitment to a long-term defense partnership under the December 2023 Letter of Intent.