Phl exports reach $14.47 billion in 2 months

Building on January’s $7.14 billion gains, export performance remained strong in February, with outbound shipments growing by 8 percent to $7.33 billion from $6.79 billion in the same month in 2025, marking a 14th consecutive month of export expansion and the highest monthly level since October 2025.

Steady global demand

Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque said the latest figures reflect steady global demand and affirm the Philippines’ expanding trade reach, supported by a stronger network of free trade agreements under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“The broad-based gains across electronics, minerals, and agro-based products show that Filipino products are recognized and utilized globally, reflecting the quality and reliability of our industries,” Roque said.

“These results affirm that our strategy to diversify and deepen trade partnerships is working. We will build on this momentum by expanding market access through our FTAs, strengthening value chains, and enhancing support for exporters to sustain growth throughout the year,” she added.

Electronics drove export growth

Of the said increase, electronics drove export growth, increasing by $718.92 million to $4.23 billion and accounting for 57.7 percent of total exports. Machinery and transport equipment followed at $415.22 million (5.7 percent), while gold reached $337.55 million (4.6 percent).

By commodity group, manufactured goods dominated exports at $5.96 billion or 81.3 percent of the total.

Mineral products contributed $615.26 million (8.4 percent), while agro-based products reached $608.06 million (8.3 percent).

Industry sources attributed the strong performance to sustained global demand for semiconductor components and devices, particularly those used in emerging technologies, as well as higher shipment volumes during the month.

Agro-based exports post gains

In addition, agro-based exports posted gains, supported by increased demand for desiccated coconut and other coconut products, which lifted the coconut subsector by 6.5 percent despite lower coconut oil exports.