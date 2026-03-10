Philippine Army conducts littoral defense live-fire drill in Pangasinan

The littoral defense drill is one of the key highlights of the ongoing third iteration of CATEX Katihan, which tests the Army’s Land Defense Concept in support of External Security Operations (ESO).

A total of 4,222 Army troops are currently participating in the unilateral exercise, with drills being conducted at various training areas in Pangasinan and Ilocos Norte.

Army chief Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete personally witnessed the live-fire drill and commended the participating troops.

The Army chief capped his visit by directing Army units to intensify training to meet the challenges of the fast-changing global and regional security landscape.