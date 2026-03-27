PAGCOR fetes outstanding women leaders, employees

The awardees included San Juan City Representative Ysabel J. Zamora-Jornada, Iloilo City Mayor Raisa S. Treñas, Manila Vice Mayor Chi I. Atienza, and John Clements Consultants Inc. president and CEO Carol V. Dominguez.

PAGCOR also presented the Dakilang Juana Award to three employees for their professional loyalty and contributions to the agency’s success.

The recipients were Zenaida Gebaña of Casino Filipino Tagaytay, with 40 years of service; Jocelyn Sales of Casino Filipino Bacolod, with 39 years; and Elsa Carreon of Casino Filipino Malabon Grand, with 37 years.

PAGCOR chairperson and CEO Alejandro Tengco said the awards reflect the enduring spirit of the Babaylan — pre-colonial Filipino women revered as leaders, healers, and guides.

“Today, we may no longer use the word Babaylan in everyday conversation, but we certainly recognize its undying spirit,” Tengco said.

He added that the agency’s observance of Women’s Month underscores its commitment to an inclusive workplace where both women and men can lead and succeed.

Throughout March, the agency held several activities focused on women’s empowerment and well-being, including health and wellness webinars, a women’s bazaar, and an all-women bingo event.