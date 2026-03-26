PAGCOR honors women leaders, long-serving employees

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco said the awards reflect the enduring spirit of the “Babaylan,” referring to pre-colonial Filipino women revered as leaders and healers.

“Today, we may no longer use the word Babaylan in everyday conversation, but we certainly recognize its undying spirit,” Tengco said.

He added that the celebration highlights PAGCOR’s commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where both women and men can grow and lead.

The agency also held a series of activities throughout March, including wellness webinars, Zumba sessions, a women’s bazaar, an all-women bingo event, and a Lenten pilgrimage, as part of its Women’s Month observance.