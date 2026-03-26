PAGCOR honors women leaders, long-serving employees

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) honored outstanding women leaders and long-serving employees during its Women’s Month culminating event titled “DAKILA: A Celebration of Fine Women.”
The agency conferred the Dakilang Babaylan Award on four women recognized for their leadership and influence: San Juan Rep. Ysabel Zamora-Jornada, Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas, Manila Vice Mayor Chi Atienza, and John Clements Consultants Inc. President and CEO Carol Dominguez.
Meanwhile, the Dakilang Juana Award was given to three long-serving PAGCOR employees for their loyalty and contributions: Zenaida Gebaña of Casino Filipino Tagaytay (40 years of service), Jocelyn Sales of Casino Filipino Bacolod (39 years), and Elsa Carreon of Casino Filipino Malabon Grand (37 years).
PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco said the awards reflect the enduring spirit of the “Babaylan,” referring to pre-colonial Filipino women revered as leaders and healers.
“Today, we may no longer use the word Babaylan in everyday conversation, but we certainly recognize its undying spirit,” Tengco said.
He added that the celebration highlights PAGCOR’s commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where both women and men can grow and lead.
The agency also held a series of activities throughout March, including wellness webinars, Zumba sessions, a women’s bazaar, an all-women bingo event, and a Lenten pilgrimage, as part of its Women’s Month observance.