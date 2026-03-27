Oil crisis won’t stall Palarong Pambansa

Preparations are currently in full swing with both the Department of Education (DepEd) and the host province leaving no stone unturned for the 17-team event set for 24 to 31 May.

“There are several posts circulating online claiming that the Palarong Pambansa has been canceled. These statements are false,” the Secretariat said, urging athletes and parents to remain calm and rely only on official DepEd announcements.

“The DepEd and the Provincial Government of Agusan del Sur (PGAS) have not issued any announcement canceling the games. In fact, preparations are well underway, and PGAS is almost ready to host the event.”

The Secretariat clarified that the only change to the schedule was the Organizational Planning and First Technical Conference, which was shifted from an in-person meeting to a virtual format.

“The only cancellation announced recently was limited to the in-person conduct of the conference... not the Palarong Pambansa itself,” the statement added.

“Let’s help stop the spread of misinformation. Always verify before sharing.”