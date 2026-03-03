Hurting NU battles UE

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

9 a.m. — UE vs NU (m)

11 a.m. — Ateneo vs FEU (m)

1 p.m. — UE vs NU (w)

3 p.m. — Ateneo vs FEU (w)

Three-peat-seeking National University (NU) is raring to get back on the right track following a heartbreaking setback that snapped its winning streak in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament.

All hell will break loose when the wounded Lady Bulldogs march back into court to face the winless University of the East (UE) Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Opening serve is set at 1 p.m. followed by the Far Eastern University (FEU) and Ateneo de Manila University meeting at 3 p.m.

Unbeaten in its first three starts, NU looked headed to another easy win after taking a commanding 2-0 match lead but University of the Philippines rallied to shock the Lady Bulldogs, 25-16, 25-16, 22-25, 29-31, 16-18, last Saturday.

NU, which also suffered an upset at the hands of the Fighting Maroons last year, is tied with its tormentor in second to third spot with a 3-1 card behind league-leading unbeaten De La Salle University.

Rookie Sam Cantada remains doubtful after hurting her right shin in the third set of the previous game. Still, veterans Arah Panique, Vange Alinsug, Chams Maaya, Alexa Mata, setter Lams Lamina and Shaira Jardio are all ready to step up to bring the Lady Bulldogs back on the win column.

It spells trouble, however, for the Lady Warriors, who has yet to win a game after four tries.

UE is currently on an 18-game skid following a winless Season 87 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Lady Tamaraws attempt to string back-to-back wins for the first time in the season after bringing down Adamson University, 22-25, 30-28, 25-17, 25-20, last Sunday.

Faida Bakanke, Alyzza Devosora, Gerz Petallo, Jaz Ellarina and playmaker Tin Ubaldo lead FEU’s charge over the listless Blue Eagles.

“All of us have experienced ups and downs this season, so, we don’t know what will happen. We’re preparing against Ateneo like we would against other teams,” said FEU head coach Tina Salak, warning her team of complacency.

“We’re focused on our goal. At the end of the day, it will all boil down to who wants it more.”

Ateneo has lost four in a row, with its last coming at the hands of archrival Lady Spikers in a four-set decision last Sunday.

In men’s play, FEU (4-0) stakes its undefeated run when it aims for a fifth win over Ateneo (2-2) at 11 a.m.

Clashing at 9 a.m. are six-peat-seeking NU (3-1) and UE (1-3).