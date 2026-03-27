NAIAX ramp cuts airport travel to minutes

Travel time to NAIA Terminal 3 has been slashed from nearly an hour to just minutes following the opening of a new expressway off-ramp, marking a key upgrade in Metro Manila’s airport access ahead of peak travel season.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the inauguration on Friday, 27 March 2026 of the westbound off-ramp from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Expressway (NAIAX), a P1-billion project designed to ease congestion and streamline traffic flow to one of the country’s busiest terminals.
Transport officials said the new link cuts travel time from about 40 minutes to roughly five minutes, offering a direct route to Terminal 3 and reducing reliance on crowded roads such as Andrews Avenue.
The project diverts vehicles coming from South Luzon Expressway and Lawton, areas known for heavy traffic buildup.
Marcos emphasized the immediate benefit to commuters and travelers, especially with increased movement expected during the Lenten season.
''This is the Toll Operation Permit so that this new [facility/project] can finally be put into operation. It’s short, but it’s a big deal because traffic is here. This will help avoid traffic here. It will save approximately half an hour of travel time for our commuters and our travelers,'' Marcos said in Filipino.
''This is just part of our preparations, especially for the Holy Week.
The project was undertaken by San Miguel Corporation, the concessionaire and operator of NAIAX, and was completed in December 2025 before opening to motorists on 27 March 2026.
Additional road improvements, including the widening of Circulo del Mundo Rotonda leading directly to Terminal 3, were also carried out to support the new traffic flow.