Minnie, Mickey bring Disneyland vibes with limited-time meet-and-greet

At the Summer Fest, among those who queued for the mascot meet-and-greet were actors JC de Vera and Nadine Samonte and their families.

De Vera, in a DAILY TRIBUNE exclusive, said that he only became a Disney fan when he had kids because his children are very much into Mickey Mouse, Stitch and Disney Princesses.

The Summer Fest gives a taste of summer in Disneyland — complete with limited-edition toys, Disney Princesses makeup collections, collectible trading cards and even costumes for pets all available for purchase, with bonus plays at arcade games like claw machine and art areas. No wonder many Disney fans come in costumes as they take turns posing with Minnie and Mickey.

The Summet Fest, according to SM, aims to bring Disney’s magic to life, and to transform the Main Atrium into a world of color, wonder and pure joy — a welcome deviation especially in these trying times.

The Summer Fest runs until 8 April, with an Easter event on 5 April.