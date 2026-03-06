Captain Mickey, friends take over Navigator’s Club

Navigator’s Club aboard the Disney Adventure comes alive with music, laughter and surprise appearances by beloved Disney characters, turning the cozy venue into one of the ship’s most entertaining live experiences.

Navigator’s Club is an entertainment lounge and interactive venue on the Disney Adventure operated by Disney Cruise Line. It’s designed as a cozy gathering space where guests can relax while enjoying live performances, character encounters and themed activities.

Unlike the ship’s large theaters that host full-scale productions, Navigator’s Club offers a more intimate entertainment experience. Here, Disney cast members perform lively song-and-dance numbers, often encouraging guests to sing along or clap to the music, creating a fun and participatory atmosphere.

To the delight of guests, leading the fun is Mickey Mouse in his nautical alter ego as Captain Mickey, greeting guests with his signature charm and playful energy.