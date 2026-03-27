Marcos: Oil deregulation repeal still on table

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said repealing the Oil Deregulation Law is not off the table but stressed that the government is prioritizing immediate measures to cushion the impact of the ongoing oil crisis.

“Nothing is being discounted, ibig sabihin lahat ng maaaring gawin upang mayroon tayong magawa para tulungan na pagaanin ang epekto ng gyera sa Middle East ay pinag-uusapan,” Marcos said in an ambush interview during the 47th Commencement Exercises of the Philippine National Police Academy in Silang, Cavite.