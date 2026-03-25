Marcos dodges talk on oil firm control under energy emergency

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he does not want to discuss the possibility of controlling oil companies using his authority under Executive Order No. 110, which declared a national energy emergency.
“We don't want to get into that discussion,” the President said when asked about the possible use of the order to control fuel firms during a press conference on Wednesday at Malacañang Palace.
Malacañang reporters were not given the chance to raise follow-up questions as the President had to leave Kalayaan Hall immediately after the briefing for another engagement.
Meanwhile, Marcos said he hopes to sign into law the bill seeking to suspend the collection of excise taxes on fuel products once it is finalized.
“Nakipag-ugnayan din tayo sa Kongreso upang mabawasan at alisin na ang excise tax sa langis. ‘Yun po ang batas na hiningi natin sa unang-una. Natapos na ang kanilang pag-aaral doon sa batas na ‘yan at nasa amin na. At siguro by the end of today, I will be able to sign that into law already,” the President said.
“Ngayon, titingnan natin kung kailan ang pinakamagandang oras — when is the best time to use that new authority, because there are conditions within the law that have to be satisfied. Nonetheless, we are trying to determine. Because ang mahirap talaga dito is pabago-bago ang presyo. Alam naman ninyong lahat. Paggising ninyo sa umaga, iba na naman ang presyo,” he added.