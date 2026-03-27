ManageEngine boosts endpoint security

ManageEngine has upgraded its Endpoint Central platform with artificial intelligence-powered security features, as companies move to strengthen defenses against growing cyber threats.
The Zoho Corp. unit said the update adds endpoint detection and response and secure private access, allowing organizations to detect threats earlier, automate fixes and enforce access controls based on device trust.
The expansion comes as enterprises face increasing risks from distributed workforces and more sophisticated attacks, including AI-assisted threats.
ManageEngine said the integrated platform replaces fragmented tools by combining device management, threat detection and Zero Trust access in a single system.
The platform uses AI to identify threats such as ransomware and fileless malware, while enabling actions like device isolation, patching and system recovery.
The company said the upgrade is aimed at helping organizations shift from reactive security to faster, more automated protection.