ManageEngine boosts endpoint security

The expansion comes as enterprises face increasing risks from distributed workforces and more sophisticated attacks, including AI-assisted threats.

ManageEngine said the integrated platform replaces fragmented tools by combining device management, threat detection and Zero Trust access in a single system.

The platform uses AI to identify threats such as ransomware and fileless malware, while enabling actions like device isolation, patching and system recovery.

The company said the upgrade is aimed at helping organizations shift from reactive security to faster, more automated protection.