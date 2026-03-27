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Makati police seize P163K shabu in night raid; suspect nabbed

Makati police seize P163K shabu in night raid; suspect nabbed
Makati City Police Station | FB
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Operatives of the Makati City Police Station arrested a 46-year-old suspect and seized more than P163,000 worth of suspected shabu during the implementation of a court-issued search warrant in Barangay Singkamas on Thursday night.

Makati police seize P163K shabu in night raid; suspect nabbed
Over P360-k shabu siezed in Taguig buy-bust

The suspect, identified only as “Felix,” was apprehended at his residence along F. Nazario Street at about 8:48 p.m. Police recovered around 24 grams of suspected shabu placed in 19 heat-sealed plastic sachets inside a black sling bag. Authorities also confiscated a digital weighing scale, unused plastic sachets, scissors and a lighter believed to be used in drug distribution.

The suspect remains in police custody and will face charges for violating Sections 11 and 12, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, before the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office.

Makati Police

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