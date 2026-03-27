inDrive sees rise in Filipina drivers

inDrive Philippines country manager Sofia Guinto said transport jobs have traditionally been male-led. Safety concerns and social perceptions kept many women away. She said this is starting to change as more women take on driving roles.

Drivers also shared personal experiences. Bacolod-based partner driver Darlene Asiman said some passengers choose her for a sense of safety, especially at night. Metro Manila driver Jessie Celestial said joining ride-hailing helped challenge stereotypes about women drivers.

Rising fuel costs have also pushed drivers to look for platforms with better earning options.

inDrive said its low commission setup allows drivers to keep more of their income. The platform also lets drivers choose trips based on time and expenses.

Flexibility remains a key factor. Cebu-based driver Joy Miller said the job allows her to balance work and family responsibilities.

The company plans to expand support for women drivers. These include easier access to vehicles and stronger safety measures, especially for night trips.

inDrive driver operations lead Vanessa Taqueban said the goal is to make female drivers a normal presence on Philippine roads.